Nikki Haley gets trolled in her own backyard as she kicks off 2024 bid: 'Greet her with her own words'

As former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) takes the national stage to embark on her campaign for U.S. president, her initial push back is coming from her own backyard.

The South Carolina Democratic party used Haley's announcement for President as an opportunity to remind voters in the Palmetto State about her past ties to former President Donald Trump, who she is now trying to distance herself from, even though Haley served as United Nations Ambassador in the Trump administration.

The state's Democratic party operated a mobile billboard on Wednesday replaying video clips of Haley complimenting Trump, right outside of where she announced her candidacy for presidency in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a released statement the South Carolina Democratic Party stated, "[We] will be there to greet her with her own words," they continued. "Haley, who claimed to have a 'great working relationship' with Donald Trump, spent over a year working for and praising the former president, and her governorship in South Carolina was a model for the MAGA agenda to come."

The video also includes Haley's defense of Trump, including her belief that he "would never knowingly lie."

Trump has yet to publicly comment on Haley's campaign.

Haley is planning campaign stops in New Hampshire and Iowa to begin her campaign.