CNN host smacks down Republican's claim that no one wants to cut Social Security

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) tried to claim that no Republicans wanted to cut Social Security during an appearance on CNN Wednesday, but he was quickly called out by host Kaitlan Collins.



While discussing President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, Donalds accused Biden of creating a "fallacy" that the GOP had plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Collins, however, interjected and pointed to Republican plans to do just that.

"Rick Scott said that!" she said, referring to the Florida Republican senator's plan to have Social Security and Medicare sunset every five years unless Congress votes to keep funding them. "I read it on Rick Scott's website!"

IN OTHER NEWS: Former GOP congressman calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be censured

Donalds then pivoted to say that no Republican wanted to tie changes to Social Security and Medicare to any vote on increasing the debt ceiling.

Collins then showed Donalds a clip of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) saying that both Social Security and Medicare should be reclassified as discretionary spending to make them easier to cut.

Donalds said that changes to Social Security and Medicare needed to be "studied" to ensure their solvency, but insisted that no Republican wanted to tie cuts to the programs to raising the debt ceiling.

Watch the video below or at this link.