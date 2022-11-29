Indiana triple murder suspect arrested on drug charges while awaiting trial for killing Black men in cold blood

An Indiana man accused of gunning down three Black men last year has been arrested again on drug charges after a judge allowed him to leave jail to await trial.

Caden Smith, who is charged with killing Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021, was released in late September after a judge ruled that detectives violated his Fourth Amendment rights during a search, but police obtained another search warrant last week after finding incriminating posts on his Snapchat account, reported WTHR-TV.

“I know for sure [police] did not want him released, but that’s what the law required, and the judge simply followed the law," said his attorney David Hennessy. "I suspect he has been on their radar."

Police obtained a search warrant last week for a house Smith had been visiting for his 18th birthday, after seeing social media posts suggesting he had been dealing cannabis, mushrooms and pills, and officers said they found guns, drugs and ammunition.

One of the videos listed in the probable cause affidavit was recorded just a day after Smith was released from jail, while another appears to show him holding a handgun and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Smith had been ordered not to have any guns, deadly weapons or ammunition in his possession while awaiting trial.

The judge ruled that some of the key evidence seized in the murder case should be excluded from trial because detectives had not followed the law during their search, and the victims' families said they're angry but unsurprised by Smith's latest arrest.

“There needs to be some sort of accountability here and some restrictions put on this young man,” said Gladys Larsen, the mother of shooting victim Michael James Jr. “It’s not surprising. Caden Smith is a young man that should remain in jail, especially pending charges of three counts of murder. This is just not right, and I want the court system to see that this is a dangerous individual and that he belongs in jail."