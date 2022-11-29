'Never, never, never!' Trump throws all-caps tantrum against mail-in ballots
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Besieged former President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning firing off missives on his Truth Social account, lashing out in multiple directions over the loss by Kari Lake in Arizona and a general unhappiness with coverage of his meeting with a notorious anti-Semite.

The former president, who is being harshly criticized for consorting with Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes, and who is also awaiting what is expected to be a rebuke for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals over his attempt to avoid being investigated for stealing government documents and hiding them at Mar-a-Lago, also launched a diatribe about mail-in voting.

In one post on Truth Social, he raged, "RINO Karl Rove, a man with a losing record the likes of which few political operatives would be able to get away with, including his loss to me in 2016, fights so hard and so stupidly, but is constantly on Fox News and the once great Wall Street Journal, explaining how things should be done - and he doesn’t have a clue. People can’t stand him, a clone of even more unpopular Paul Ryan, who sadly runs Fox News, now on a very bad path. Rove is a DINIER (sic) of DINIERS (sic), which makes him a fool. WATCH!"

Changing directions, he then wrote, "Our Elections are Rigged. Mail-In Ballots are a total SCAM. How about all of those 'BROKEN' Republican Voting Machine? GET SMART REPUBLICANS, OR YOU WON’T HAVE A PARTY (OR COUNTRY) LEFT!" accompanied by a link to election deniers complaining about the certification of votes in Maricopa County where Republican Kari Lake went down to defeat.

Taking up mail-in ballots, he warned, "REMEMBER, YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR & FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS - NEVER, NEVER, NEVER. WON’T AND CAN’T HAPPEN!!!"

He then fell back on complaining about his presidential election loss to Joe Biden two years ago, with the former president writing, "I was 232-22 in the MIDTERM ELECTIONS, and still have to listen to DEMS, RINOS, and the Fake News explain how poorly I did (Also, 98.6% in Republican Nomination Endorsements!). Without my Endorsement of Republican Candidates, the numbers would have been a disaster. Same for 2018 and the CORRUPT ELECTION OF 2020, where almost everyone won because, and with the help of, ME - EXCEPT ME - and that’s because the Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLEN!"

