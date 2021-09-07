WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner's CNN interview turns into a trainwreck as she claims to be pro-choice while backing Texas law

On Tuesday, CNN's Brianna Keilar interviewed transgender former Olympian and Republican California recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner about several key issues in the election and around the country.

In the interview, Keilar asked if Jenner had "any regrets" about jetting off to Australia for a TV shoot during the campaign, which led some to speculate the entire campaign was a stunt to boost her acting career. "None whatsoever," said Jenner. "I signed on to do that months before I even thought about this campaign. And unlike most politicians, I actually honor a contract."

The conversation then turned to Larry Elder, the GOP frontrunner in the recall and longtime talk radio host who recently came under fire for accusations of sexual harassment. "Is it disqualifying, these accusations against him?" asked Keilar. "I don't know if it's disqualifying. There's just questions about Larry Elder that I think need to be answered. And it has given the Democrats an enormous amount of ammunition."

On the topic of Texas' extreme new abortion ban, Jenner sought to have it both ways, claiming she supported women's rights but also supported Texas' right to pass the law. "I am for women's right to choose," said Jenner. "I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. And so I support Texas in that decision. That's their decision. I'm okay with that. But as far as being — a woman's right to choose, I don't see any changes in our laws in California in the future."

Finally, Keilar questioned Jenner on her previous comment that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) handled the COVID-19 pandemic "best of all" governors. "I wonder why that is, because Florida right now is leading in COVID deaths per capita, averaging roughly 240 per day. California's averaging significantly less at 80. So, you know, why is that your assessment that he's done a good job, DeSantis?"

"That was a few months ago. Obviously things have changed," said Jenner. She refused, when pressed, to say she no longer agrees with DeSantis' policies, saying, "I've been so into California politics right now that I really haven't followed it that closely," but stood by her attacks on Gov. Gavin Newsom's record, saying he "wasn't for the kids, he was for the teachers unions."

Watch below: