On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a Southern California police officer who received a "Detective of the Year" award in 2019 faces charges after sending lewd messages to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
In reality, he had been texting an online decoy set up to catch predators.
"Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, now faces a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under 18, Orange County District Attorney officials said Tuesday," reported Dan Ladden-Hall.
"It is beyond disturbing that a sworn police officer would engage in inappropriate conversations with someone he believed to be a child," Orange County district attorney Todd Spitzer said in announcing charges against Beaumarchais. "Our children should not have to worry about being preyed upon by the very people we teach them who are there to protect them."
According to the report, "An investigation into Beaumarchais was launched when the online decoy alerted O.C. Crime Stoppers to the graphic messages they’d been sent by someone saying they were a cop."
Beaumarchais faces a maximum of one year in jail and registration as a sex offender, if the charges are proven.
This comes amid other disturbing reports around the country of sexual misconduct by law enforcement officials. In June, an 81-year-old sheriff's deputy in Walker County, Georgia was charged with raping a woman while on duty and in uniform.
Democratic strategist David Axelrod thinks that Democrats will have former President Donald Trump to thank if they maintain control of the United States Senate this fall.
During a discussion about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, Axelrod argued that abortion rights could actually make a difference for Democrats in tight races, despite the fact that the party is facing economic headwinds.
"You look at a state like Michigan, for example, where there is a very competitive... governor's race, the Republicans nominated a candidate yesterday who is ardently anti-abortion rights. There is an initiative on the ballot... in the fall that would enshrine abortion rights in the constitution of Michigan. That could change the contours of that race."
Axelrod then pointed to the other wildcard: Trump-backed candidates who have struggled to gain traction against Democrats despite a favorable political environment.
"If the Democrats retain the Senate this year, Donald Trump will be the most valuable player for the Democratic Party because he has nominated candidates in Georgia, in Arizona, in Pennsylvania, who are vulnerable to Democrats, even in a very difficult year," he said. "I'm sure there are a lot of Republicans who have some heartburn about that."
“Looks like the 'testing' was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome," Kelley posted on Facebook, suggesting that tampering with voting machines had cost him the election. "NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.”
Dixon unofficially won more than 40 percent of the vote, while Kelley drew a little more than 15 percent and finished fourth in the five-way primary.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ensured Taiwan of Washington's support Wednesday and met with activists before wrapping up her whirlwind visit to the island republic and heading on to South Korea.
"Today, our delegation ... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear: we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan, and we're proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said at a joint press conference with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.
"Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," Pelosi said, as she praised Taiwan as "one of the freest [democracies] in the world, proudly to be led by a woman president."
"Now more than ever, America solidarity with Taiwan is crucial. And that is the message we are bringing here today," Pelosi said.
In a tweet sent on her official Twitter account shortly before her departure, Pelosi declared that "Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan– now & for decades to come."
At the press conference with Pelosi, Tsai said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted security concerns about Taiwan.
"Aggressions against a democratic Taiwan would have a tremendous impact on the security of the entire Indo-Pacific," she warned.
Before leaving Taiwan, the US politician met with human rights activists in Taipei, including the former leader of China's democracy movement, Wu'er Kaixi, which was bloodily suppressed in 1989.
Pelosi also met former Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee and social activist Lee Ming-chee, both of whom had been imprisoned in China, at the Jingmei Human Rights and Culture Park south of Taipei. Lee had just returned to Taiwan from China after serving a five-year sentence for "subverting state power."
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday despite stern warnings from Beijing, making her the highest-level US official to visit the island in 25 years.
The trip has drawn outrage from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of the People's Republic and rejects official contacts between its diplomatic partners and the government in Taipei.
In response to her arrival, China launched military exercises in six areas in the waters surrounding Taiwan. They are expected to include long-range live-fire exercises and last through Sunday.
The manoeuvres are seen as the biggest show of military muscle from Beijing since the 1995 Taiwan Strait crisis, when China fired missiles over Taiwan and the US dispatched two aircraft carrier groups.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, early Wednesday to protest Pelosi's visit as a "serious provocation and violation" of the one-China principle, state newspaper Global Times reported.
China also sent 21 planes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Tuesday alone, the Defence Ministry in Taipei said.
Russia was also critical of the speaker's visit. This showed Washington's desire to demonstrate US lawlessness to everyone, along the lines of "I do what I want," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday during a visit to Myanmar, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday said that Washington was expecting that China would "continue to react over a longer-term horizon ... even beyond [Pelosi's] trip."
Kirby, who stressed that Pelosi's visit was "totally consistent with our long-standing 'One China' policy," said that China's reaction was "unfortunately, right in line with what we had anticipated."
"There is no reason... for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with long-standing US policy, into some sort of crisis, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressiveness and military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait, now or beyond her travel," Kirby said during a press briefing in Washington.
For days, Pelosi had declined to confirm news reports that she would visit and Taiwan was not on her official itinerary.
An editorial by Pelosi was published in the Washington Post minutes after she arrived in Taipei.
"We cannot stand by as the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party) proceeds to threaten Taiwan - and democracy itself," she wrote.
"By travelling to Taiwan, we honour our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan - and all democracies - must be respected," Pelosi wrote.
Taiwan, which has 23 million inhabitants, has long considered itself independent.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened fears that China could annex the democratic island republic by force. Tensions over Taiwan have not been as high since the 1990s.