Democratic strategist David Axelrod thinks that Democrats will have former President Donald Trump to thank if they maintain control of the United States Senate this fall.

During a discussion about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, Axelrod argued that abortion rights could actually make a difference for Democrats in tight races, despite the fact that the party is facing economic headwinds.

"You look at a state like Michigan, for example, where there is a very competitive... governor's race, the Republicans nominated a candidate yesterday who is ardently anti-abortion rights. There is an initiative on the ballot... in the fall that would enshrine abortion rights in the constitution of Michigan. That could change the contours of that race."

Axelrod then pointed to the other wildcard: Trump-backed candidates who have struggled to gain traction against Democrats despite a favorable political environment.

"If the Democrats retain the Senate this year, Donald Trump will be the most valuable player for the Democratic Party because he has nominated candidates in Georgia, in Arizona, in Pennsylvania, who are vulnerable to Democrats, even in a very difficult year," he said. "I'm sure there are a lot of Republicans who have some heartburn about that."

Polls have shown Trump-picked candidates Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker trailing behind Democrats in their states, while many Republicans have been openly griping about the low-quality campaign currently being run by Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance.

