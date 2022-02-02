Trump has made Jan. 6 insurrectionists ‘far less likely to cooperate’: defense lawyer

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said that if he's re-elected in 2024 that he might pardon everyone who was arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday morning, Robert Jenkins, who represents several of the Jan. 6 attackers, said that his clients were aware of Trump's remarks. "They know -- well, they certianly know that there's discussion," Jenkins siad.



"Let me ask you, in the abstract, if you separate yourself from the specific cases of your clients — if you were offered a pardon, or the potential for a pardon down the line, wouldn't that give you leverage?" asked co-host John Berman.

Jenkins explained that any defense attorney would be foolish not to accept a pardon for his clients.

"I guess, what I'm asking is, even before that point, if you have a solid possibility of a pardon, it goes to reason that it would affect your behavior during the investigation, the prosecution, discussions with prosecutors, yes?" Berman asked.

"Yes," Jenkins explained. "Knowing that is awaiting you at the end regardless of the risk you might take moving forward to litigation. Absolutely it would impact, not only the attorneys' perspective but certainly, the client's also."

Berman pointed out that it would mean some of those are less likely to cooperate.

"Far less likely to cooperate and more likely to proceed to a trial," Jenkins said.

Berman noted that what Jenkins was saying is that the former president is impacting the prosecutions.

"[Trump] is certainly putting his fingers on the scales. I'll say that," Jenkins confessed.

One former federal prosecutor noted that it could be an example of obstruction of justice for Trump to give such an offer publicly.

See the discussion below: