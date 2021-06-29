GOP lawmakers fear Trump's wrath if they serve on Jan. 6 panel — except these extremists vying to sabotage it
Reps. Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Most House Republicans fear former President Donald Trump's wrath if they are appointed to a Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.

As a result, the only GOP members publicly volunteering for the proposed panel are pro-Trump extremist Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado — who apparently want to use their positions to sabotage the panel's work.

"Trump allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are already preparing for the Jan. 6 committee to turn into a partisan cage match," Politico reports. "McCarthy has yet to indicate whether he plans to name Republicans to the panel, saying Monday night that he wants to hear more details before deciding. Privately, lawmakers predict that McCarthy — if he opts to appoint members — will gravitate towards controllable Trump acolytes who can work to snarl the select committee's progress."

Meanwhile, "two [Republican] members who voted to certify Trump's loss said on condition of anonymity that they want nothing to do with the select committee out of fear that its work would capture Trump's notice."

Greene told NewsMax she wants to serve on the committee "to make sure it's not a witch hunt against Trump supporters," while Gaetz says he should serve on the panel because, "I ask great questions."

A proposal to establish the select committee, introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, refers to the events of Jan. 6 as "domestic terror attacks." The House is expected to vote on establishing the committee Wednesday.

