'He's insane': Trump ripped for calling his comments that led to Capitol riot 'totally appropriate'
Donald Trump during HBO interview. (Screenshot)

Finally emerging from the White House to fly down to Texas, Donald Trump briefly spoke with reporters and claimed no responsibility for the Capitol riot that put members of Congress in danger, calling his comments at a rally before the event "totally appropriate."

According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "Trump says what he said last week has been analyzed by 'many people' and was 'totally appropriate' and the real problem was what other high-level politicians said about violence in Portland, etc. 'That was the real problem,' he tells reporters before turning and boarding AF1."

Needless to say, critics of Trump were unsurprised that the president was once again trying to "pass the buck."

As you can see below: