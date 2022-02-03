MAGA rioter boasts of his 'high IQ' before asking judge for permission to fight prison guards
Josiah Kenyon after his arrest, left, and during the Capitol riot.

An accused Capitol rioter got into a tense exchange with a federal judge during a status conference in his case on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began when Josiah Kenyon asked U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols for permission to speak during the hearing, according to a report from Politico's Kyle Cheney.

After Nichols warned that Kenyon might want to consult with his attorney first, Kenyon shot back: "I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss."

Kenyon then proceeded to ask Nichols to "acknowledge that he had a right to defend himself if prison guards in DC tried to assault him," Cheney reported.

"I’m not making any finding one way or another about that," Nichols responded.

"Okey-doke," Kenyon said.

Finally, at the end of the hearing, Nichols asked Kenyon if he had any other issues to raise.

"My wife and children homeless on the street. Have a wonderful day," Kenyon told the judge.

Kenyon is accused of assaulting police with several objects — including a table leg with a protruding nail — during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to the Department of Justice, Kenyon wore a Jack Skellington costume, based on a character from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, to the Capitol.

He was arrested in December after authorities found him hiding out in a travel trailer with a cache of weapons. Kenyon and his wife, Elizabeth, reportedly were charged with child endangerment after being found in the unheated trailer in the Nevada foothills.

