Florida MAGA rioter arrested — after getting turned in by his own ex-wife
Jon Heneghan and Carol Kicinski (FBI).

On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane offered new details on the FBI arrest of Jon Heneghan, a professional poker player from the Tampa Bay area picked up on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful picketing for his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection: he was picked up with the assistance of his ex-wife.

Heneghan, noted MacFarlane, is "accused of being unlawfully inside the Rotunda during 2pm hour."

According to an FBI officer in the case file, "In September 2021, I identified the ex-wife of Heneghan who was residing in Germany at the time ... [and she] positively identified the subject in the image."

Heneghan was arrested with Carol Kicinski, a TV chef and gluten-free advocate who was also identified in the footage as accompanying him in the attack.

Nearly 800 people have now been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, with the charges ranging from misdemeanor disorderly conduct to assaults on police officers and — in the case of high-ranking members of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers — seditious conspiracy.

