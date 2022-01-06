‘President Trump, where are you?’ MAGA rioter begs Trump for help in jailhouse interview

An accused Capitol rioter ripped into former president Donald Trump in a TV interview from jail on Wednesday night, the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I am so disappointed in Trump for canceling his January 6th press conference,” Edward Jacob Lang told far-right personality Stew Peters, according to the Daily Beast.

Lang, who is accused of assaulting a police officer with a bat during the insurrection, said he was on the brink of crying during the interview.

“It just shows how far we have fallen ... where is our rally tomorrow?” Lang said, adding that “there should be a hundred thousand people in D.C. tomorrow at the very minimum."

"I am so disappointed with Trump and the American people at large that just do not get behind the January 6 political prisoners," Lang said. “President Trump, where are you? ... You better do a press conference, man. ... We are rotting in jail because we stood up for what you told us to stand up for!”

Peters, the host, also expressed frustration with Trump.

“We had hoped that Trump would address all of the evidence that the chaos of January 6th was orchestrated by agent provocateurs,” Peters said. “Instead, Mar-a-Lago has signaled today a surrender of the narrative."

Last week, the DC Jail abruptly terminated a phone interview Lang was giving to Newsmax TV, after he urged people to "band together" in support of him and his fellow Capitol insurrectionists.