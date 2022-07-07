MAGA rioter's lawyer complains J6 Committee has 'poisoned the jury pool' against their client

An attorney representing accused MAGA rioter Robert Morss has accused the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol of harming his client's ability to get a fair trial.

In a new court filing flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Morss's defense attorney is now arguing that the J6 Committee's public hearings "have poisoned the jury pool" against their client.

The filing goes on to claim that the committee has "spoon fed to the entire nation a precisely choreographed rendition of Jan. 6th defendants as insurrectionists and murderous orchestrators of an attempted coup."

The 28-year-old Morss was a Pennsylvania-based substitute teacher whom federal prosecutors allege was caught on camera multiple times fighting with law enforcement officers during the deadly riots at the Capitol.

Video also allegedly shows him organizing a "shield wall" aimed at breaking through a line of officers in the Capitol building's Lower West Terrace tunnel.

He currently faces charges of assaulting officers, civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the U.S. and obstruction of an official proceeding.