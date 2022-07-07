Trump-loving Michigan governor candidate pleads not guilty to Capitol riot-related charges

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Ryan Kelley was arrested June 9 by the FBI on misdemeanor charges and released that afternoon, and he was arraigned Thursday morning on federal charges accusing him of violent actions at the U.S. Capitol, reported WDIV-TV.

The 40-year-old Kelley was accused of climbing scaffolding outside the Capitol and repeatedly urging the mob of Donald Trump supporters to enter the building, where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's election win, and engaging in violent activity while on restricted grounds.

He's charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing any depredation against any property of the United States.

Kelley is among five GOP candidates remaining in the Aug. 2 primary after five other candidates were prohibited from running due to insufficient nominating signatures.