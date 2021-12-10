Jet-setting Capitol rioter claims she's learning prison 'slang' on YouTube before heading off to jail

In an interview with Business Insider, a Texas realtor and "life coach" who has been sentenced to prison for participating in the Jan 6th insurrection aimed at keeping Donald Trump in power says she is studying up on prison culture before serving her sentence.

Jenna Ryan became one of the more prominent participants in the Capitol riot after flying with friends to Washington, D.C., in a private jet to protest the former president's loss to President Joe Biden.

Contrary to her Twitter boast that she would not go to jail because she is "blonde" with "a good job," Ryan was convicted and sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for parading, demonstrating or picketing within a Capitol building.

In recent days she has been talking about her plans for while she is incarcerated, posting a video to TikTok and telling supporters, "I have to report to prison, and the only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox."

In her interview with Business Insider, Ryan says that she has been watching YouTube videos about prison life and picking up the slang she will need to communicate with her cellmates -- or "bunkies" as she called them.

"I've been doing a lot of reading and research lately ... I now know that the general rules are, you don't talk to anybody. You watch out who you talk to. You don't ask anybody what they did. It's just a totally different world," she told Insider. "But since I'm also a life coach, I can imagine that I'll end up making some pretty genuine connections while I'm there."

Ryan added that she plans to "hunker down" and "keep to herself," adding, "I'm going to keep my mouth shut. I'm going to be probably in a little lockdown area with what I would assume will be a 'bunkie' — I'm learning all this new terminology."

Ryan said that she has been speaking with prison consultants about what to expect while serving time and she admitted that, because of her notoriety, she may have a rough time.

"I've watched all these videos about minimum-security prison, and the main concern is not the other inmates but that you're treated very, very cruelly by the guards," she explained. "I'm going to be treated poorly for 48 days. I may have people that try to run hustles on me, try to trick me."

