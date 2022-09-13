Capitol rioter tells judge that he 'broke down crying' after getting home from assaulting a cop

A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting a D.C. police officer during the January 6th Capitol riots is pleading for leniency by telling a judge that he is "ashamed" of his actions that day.

In a new court filing flagged by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Capitol rioter Kyle Young says he deeply regrets not only attending the riot, but bringing his teenage son with him.

Young, who pleaded guilty to grabbing former D.C. cop Michael Fanone as another rioter repeatedly assaulted him with Fanone's own stun gun, told the court that he "was a nervous wreck and highly ashamed of myself" after he came home from the riot and learned that "over 180 officers had been severely injured and hospitalized" during the event.

"I broke down crying," he wrote. "I just didn't know what to do. A couple weeks later I saw my face on the FBI's most wanted list. I immediately turned myself in to the U.S. Federal Marshals."

Young emphasized that he wasn't planning on running from law enforcement and vowed to "never do anything like that again."

Young faces a maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting Fanone, whom prosecutors allege handed the former D.C. officer's stun gun to assailant Danny Rodriguez.