An accused Capitol insurrectionist who violated a judge's order by amassing an arsenal of firearms following his release from jail now claims they are merely "antique" guns — and that a partially assembled pipe bomb found at his home was just "a prop for training."



Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke the pre-trial release of former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson, alleging that he purchased 34 guns despite a judge's order that he not "possess a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapons." Notably, this marks the second time since Robertson's release that he has been accused of violating the order.

In response to prosecutors' motion seeking to revoke Robertson's release, his attorney, Mark Rollins, argued in a motion filed Sunday that the guns his client ordered online were not technically in his possession because they were being stored at a local firearms dealership.

"Mr. Robertson was an antique gun lover, served his Country honorably, and the guns he allegedly purchased but did not possess were antique guns from the World War II era," Rollins wrote.

As for the partially assembled pipe bomb — which was found inside Robertson's backyard workshop and marked "booby trap" — Rollins noted that the label also included the words "ALERRT," which stands for "Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training."

This "partially assembled pipe found inside the box is not a destructive device as this device is used to teach students (Safety) in law enforcement as part of the ALERRT class," Rollins wrote. "Mr. Robertson was a level II instructor for ALERRT. This pipe is not active as it is a prop for training."



Robertson allegedly tried to cover up his weapons purchases by labeling one of them as "wedding photos" on Venmo, the Daily Beast reports. He has also repeatedly posted violent, extremist rhetoric on Facebook and elsewhere.

As recently as June 10, Robertson warned others who want to overthrow the government that they should not attempt to do so peacefully.

"I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon. . . . cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles," he wrote.

Read Robertson's response to prosecutors' motion below.



