Murdered tech exec had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system at time of death: report
The founder of Cash App, who was found fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco on a deserted sidewalk in early April, had ingested alcohol, cocaine, and ketamine before he was killed, according to an autopsy report.

The death of Bob Lee first spawned discussions of crime in the city, but the conversation changed when a suspect was arrested, and it was another tech executive who allegedly killed the victim over a dispute involving the suspect's sister. In yet another strange turn of events, it turns out Lee had a number of illegal substances in his body prior to death, according to NBC News.

"Bob Lee, the Cash App founder stabbed to death in San Francisco last month, ingested alcohol, cocaine and ketamine before he was killed, an autopsy report revealed Monday," NBC News reported.

"The 43-year-old tech executive also had a compound that forms when alcohol and cocaine mix, called cocaethylene, in his system when he died, along with metabolized byproducts of cocaine and ketamine, according to findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner."

In addition to the regulated substances, the autopsy report listed the medication commonly known by its brand name, Zyrtec, according to NBC News.

The report didn't show that the drugs killed Lee, but merely that they were in his system at the time of his death, the article states.

"The report, by Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Ellen Moffatt, didn't make a link between those substances and Lee's cause of death, which was listed as multiple stab wounds," NBC News reported. "The manner and method of death, she concluded, was homicide by sharp injury."

