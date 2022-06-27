'This is big': Former senator explains why Jan. 6 committee might have scheduled a last-minute hearing

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Congress revealed that they are holding an unexpected hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST. According to former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), this isn't normal and it likely means there's something significant happening.

"They've done a very good job exceeding expectations so I don't think they'll want to upset that track record," she began speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday. "So, you have to assume this is big because I will tell you one thing I know for sure having spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C., members of Congress don't show up three days before the Fourth of July weekend for just anything."

McCaskill went on to explain that there are only a few reasons that a committee would rush to get someone to testify the way that they are.

"This is either a witness that for some — because of a frailty, an illness, maybe perhaps, they're not sure of their ability to appear later or probable much more likely what Mike [Schmidt] just said," she said. "They're saying they'll do it now, but they're reluctant, so there is an effort to make sure they capture the live testimony while the iron is hot and while the witness says I will do it. Because they've had a lot of witnesses who have refused to give live testimony."

"So, I think that's probably what it is," she continued. "Now, this is the one time as a prosecutor I'm jealous of the committee members because obviously, you cannot put a witness on that the other side doesn't know about in a real trial. Surprise witnesses are only in rebuttal and then the other side has to have opened the door. So, I think this will pique interest with all of us and I don't think they would be piquing interest if they didn't think they could deliver something."

Wallace noted that the committee has set very high standards and they've met the mark each time. She cited Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who made it clear that he's not interested in what the Justice Department may or may not do. His focus, he told ABC News, is that the democracy of America is at stake and he intends to do whatever it takes to save it.

