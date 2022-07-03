'All lies': Trump launches fresh attack on Cassidy Hutchinson
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP)

Taking to his Truth Social account early on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump raged at the former senior aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows over her testimony this past week that raised serious questions about his action on Jan 6th.

Earlier in the week Cassidy Hutchinson, under oath, told the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that the former president was aware some of the rioters were armed and didn't care leading to questions about whether Trump could face seditious conspiracy charges.

Additionally, it was revealed that supporters of Trump tried to influence her testimony with veiled threats.

After several days of silence about Hutchinson, Trump fired off a fresh attack on Sunday, calling her a liar despite evidence backing up her assertions.

According to Trump: "So Cassidy Hutchinson was all set and ready to go to Florida with the Trump Team long after January 6th. She knew I did nothing wrong. She was a big Trump fan - but my people didn’t want her. What happened? Why did she so dramatically change? All lies. I guess even she didn’t believe her own bull….!"

