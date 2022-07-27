DOJ secures Cassidy Hutchinson's cooperation in January 6 probe: report
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top White House aide with unique access to president Donald Trump and the inner workings of the West Wing, testifies on Capitol Hill on June 28, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN AFP)

On Wednesday, ABC News reported that former Donald Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Justice Department investigators as part of their probe into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the sources said," reported Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine, and John Santucci. "The extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear."

"Hutchinson becomes the latest known figure with knowledge of the actions of top Trump administration officials on Jan. 6 to cooperate with the Justice Department's inquiry," said the report. "A lawyer for Hutchinson did not respond to ABC News' request for comment. Officials with the DOJ also declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee."

Hutchinson, who served as an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave bombshell public testimony before the committee last month. Among other things, she revealed that Trump demanded rioters he knew were armed be allowed to enter the Capitol because "they're not here to hurt me," and that Trump attacked his own security detail in his car when they wouldn't take him to join the rioters.

A report earlier this month indicated that she is in hiding amid death threats from Trump supporters.

The Washington Post revealed this week that the DOJ has shifted its investigation to focus directly on Trump's actions during the riot and the plot to reverse the election, a possible sign that prosecutors are considering charges against him.

