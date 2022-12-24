Cassidy Hutchinson appears to have handed the DOJ the 'break they were looking for': legal expert

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed that, to all appearances, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has become the key to breaking through the Trump administration wall of silence in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Vance pointed out that attorneys working for the president were working overtime "grooming" Hutchinson to lie and keep information from the House select committee's investigators, and then added that she all but handed her boss, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and possibly others, to them on a platter with her testimony.

"It is clear that Hutchinson was being groomed to commit perjury when she testified to the committee," the legal expert told the host. "The language her lawyer used is very careful, it is couched in terms of 'If you don't remember then you can say that you do not remember."

"But read it in context she is clearly being encouraged, when she does, in fact, remember, to liberally refuse to recall testimony that would be contrary to Trump's best interest and to Mark Meadows, her boss's best interests," she added. "This raises a lot of questions perhaps more questions than we can answer, are any of these folks beyond Hutchinson cooperating? Is Mark Meadows, who is clearly implicated by her testimony, a cooperating witness with the government? If that is the case that could be the break the DOJ has been looking for."

