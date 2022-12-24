Kayleigh McEnany ignored Trump's phone call after receiving J6 Committee subpoena: transcript

According to newly released transcripts of testimony from the House January 6 Select Committee, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ghosted former President Donald Trump when he tried to call her after she received a subpoena as part of the committee's investigation.

McEnany revealed this during an interview with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the committee's two Republican members.

"I believe, shortly after I was subpoenaed, I received a call from President Trump, but I did not answer the call," said McEnany. "As I noted to the committee, I have not spoken with him since being subpoenaed. But that's all to the best of my recollection. I might have received another text I'm forgetting about."

"And have you talked to anybody in the Trump family about the investigation?" asked Cheney, according to the transcript.

"To the best of my recollection, no," said McEnany. "I paused because Lara Trump and I are friends, so she might have texted me. But I don't — I don't recall any texts regarding the committee. More, you know, 'I see you on FOX and Friends. Great Job. Good to work with you at Fox.' That kind of thing." She went on to say Trump administration officials Stephen Miller and Kash Patel also reached out to her, and that she had conversations with a family member who works for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) prior to giving testimony under the subpoena.

This comes after prior reporting that McEnany deliberately avoided Trump in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, because she was concerned he would lean on her to push voter fraud conspiracy theories in the media.