Key member of Trump’s inner circle signals an increased willingness to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigators

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide to Mark Meadows, appears to be more willing to cooperate with federal officials and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan revealed that sources close to Hutchinson say she has retained a new lawyer and indicated a further willingness "to cooperate fully" with the House probe.

Hutchinson, however, has already spoken to the committee on at least two occasions, giving considerable details about what former President Donald Trump was told about his attempt to change the 2020 election results.

Hutchinson was subpoenaed in late 2021 and pieces of the transcript of her testimony were revealed when Meadows sued the House and the committee. The legal team filed a response that included 26 exhibits, including excerpts of the testimony that Hutchinson gave to the committee.

Among the things she revealed included that Meadows was warned ahead of time about the potential for violence. She also revealed that the White House Counsel made it clear that an attempt to stop the certification of the election was not something that could be legally done, despite efforts by Republican Trump allies to do so.

Already the Justice Department has asked the House Select Committee to give them the transcripts of the interviews that they've done, signaling that they intend to use the information gathered by the investigators as part of their own probe into the attempt to overthrow the election.

Swan noted that it isn't unusual for witnesses to swap lawyers.

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told The Washington Post last week that Hutchinson “certainly rendered truthful testimony” to the lawmakers. He didn't elaborate from there.

Hutchinson's former lawyer was Stefan Passantino, who previously worked as Trump's White House’s chief ethics lawyer. He has deep Trump World relationships. Her new lawyer, however, is Jody Hunt, a longtime close ally of Jeff Sessions who served under the former attorney general.

Read the full report at Politico.