Charlottesville killer has a chunk of cash in his prison account — and a judge says DOJ can seize it

Convicted killer Alex Fields Jr. has amassed a "significant" sum of money, according to prosecutors. Now, some of the money is being sucked out of his prison account.

CBS News reported Tuesday that a Virginia judge ruled that the money that Fields recently came into can be seized to pay for the approximately $80,000 that he owes for fines and restitution in his criminal case.

Fields pleaded guilty to several federal hate crimes after ramming his car into a crowd of people and killing protester Heather Heyer and wounding dozens of others at the Charlottesville riot. He's currently serving a life sentence in prison but has gathered "significant funds" in his inmate account in Springfield, Missouri. According to the argument from the Justice Department, "various individuals" have been sending Fields cash.

Fields joined with a number of other white supremacists at the "Unite the Right" rally that protested the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in the town. He along with the crowd marched with tiki torches chanting, "Jews will not replace us."

The DOJ sought to take at least $650 from the funds. Fields wrote a letter to the court asking "to reduce the payment from my trust account requested by the Government from $650 to $298." He argued that he needed money for phone calls, stamps and other "sundry items." However, federal judge Michael Urbanski refused.

The DOJ has sealed the people that will be getting the payments from the Fields prison money. What wasn't sealed in the suit, however, was details about Fields' time in prison and incidents involving misconduct. He was fined $250 in Dec. 2020 for crafting a "homemade" weapon, previous reports explained. He has also made threatening remarks against an officer and other accusations of general insolence to prison staff.