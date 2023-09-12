MSNBC's Mika challenges Chris Christie in fiery debate: 'You said this last time -- I can't let it go'

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski pushed back on Chris Christie's claims about late-term abortion in a contentious interview.

The former New Jersey governor appeared Tuesday on "Morning Joe" for a characteristically lengthy interview, mostly with host Joe Scarborough, but Brzezinski pounced when Christie tried to strike a moderate pose on reproductive rights.

"What I'm going to say is the states have the rights to do what they want to do, yet in my state of New Jersey, it's abortion up to nine months," Christie said. "I don't agree with that any more than I agree with banning abortion."

Scarborough pointed out that the number of abortions that late in a pregnancy was exceedingly low, and Brzezinski took Christie to task.

"It's not an abortion at nine months, and there's not a doctor that would do it," she said. "It only happens in extremely severe circumstances. Bring me the evidence of women across the state of New Jersey having abortions in the ninth month. It's not happening, Chris -- come on."

Christie protested, saying that he was only talking about the law on the books, and not the reality of medical care, but Brzezinski called him out again.

"You said this the last time you were on and I let it go, I can't let it go again," Brzezinski said. "There's no abortions in the ninth month."

