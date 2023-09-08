'So stupid' Trump buried by MSNBC's Mika for getting himself in more trouble with E. Jean Carroll

At the conclusion of an MSNBC " Morning Joe" segment inspired by a column by the New York Times' Charles Blow, co-host Mike Brzezinski went on a tirade about voters who still refuse to abandon "stupid" Donald Trump.

To make her point about the former president's mental limitations, Brzezinski brought up the former president's loss in a defamation trial filed by writer E. Jean Carroll that cost him $5 million in damages.

Despite that, the former president defamed her immediately after his court loss again which has now led him to the brink of having to pay additional millions after a judge's ruling this past week.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



As Brzezinski told the panel, Democrats have a wealth of material to use to attack Trump that go beyond the theft of nuclear secrets that led to a Department of Justice indictment in Florida.

"I mean, okay, nuclear secrets, as [co-host] Joe [Scarborough] brought up, or stealing election, if that's too boring for you, if you're desensitized to that," she exclaimed. "How about, would you really vote for a guy who is stupid enough, first of all, to get sued for defamation and sexual abuse, to be found liable on both of those charges, and then be stupid enough to defame E. Jean Carroll again and to keep losing in court to her?"

She then advised Democrats, "Maybe take a note from E. Jean Carroll and keep coming back at him and calling him out for his vicious, disgusting behavior."

'Well, Mika," Scarborough interjected, "also, not just the stupidity, but --."

"So stupid," the disgusted Brzezinski interrupted.

Watch the video below or at this link.