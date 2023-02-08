Chrissy Teigen stunned after her vulgar Trump insult is read aloud during House hearing

Model Chrissy Teigen reacted with astonishment on Wednesday after her obscenity-laced insult directed at Donald Trump was mentioned during a U.S. House hearing.

During a House Oversight Committee where former Twitter executives fielded questions from lawmakers regarding censorship on the platform, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) revealed that Trump's White House had asked the social media platform to remove a tweet by Teigen in September 2019.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) later asked Twitter whistleblower Anika Collier Navaroli about the tweet in question.

Navaroli noted that Teigen had called former President Donald Trump a "p***y a** b****." Teigen was mocking Trump for not tagging her in a tweet in which he insulted her and her husband, singer John Legend.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'You violated me!' Sparks fly as Marjorie Taylor Greene airs personal grievances at hearing

Navaroli pointed out that Trump's White House contacted Twitter and asked that the tweet be removed, adding that Twitter evaluated Trump's complaint under the platform's "insults policy."

Teigen herself was apparently watching the exchange and tweeted out her reaction to seeing her insult towards the president being recounted during the hearing.

"I…oh my god," she wrote while sharing a video clip of the exchange.

"I am crying. I cannot go on," she added.

Teigen's 2019 tweet came after Legend appeared on an MSNBC program where he discussed his criminal justice reform initiative FreeAmerica, which sparked a firestorm of tweets from Trump where he accused the singer of not giving him and other Republicans credit for a criminal justice reform law.

"But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise," Trump wrote on Twitter at the time. "Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is — but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed."

Watch videos below or at this link.



