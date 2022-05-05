Watch: Amazon union organizer schools Lindsey Graham after he complains about US businesses being mistreated
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-NC) got more than he bargained for on Thursday when he complained about the alleged mistreatment of some of America's most profitable corporations.

During a hearing on labor rights, Graham complained that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was "demonizing" successful businesses by bringing them before the United States Senate Committee on the Budget and grilling them about their union busting tactics.

"This is a heavy-handed approach!" Graham complained. "The most radical agenda in my lifetime!"

Afterward, Amazon union organizer Christian Smalls directly addressed the senator's complaints.

"It sounds like you've been talking about more of the companies and businesses in your speech but you forgot that the people are the ones who make these companies operate," he told him. "And we're not protected and the process for when we hold these companies accountable is not working for us. And... that's the reason we're here today. That's the reason I'm here to represent the workers who make these companies go."

Smalls then encouraged Graham to look at the issue outside the lens of partisan politics.

"I think that it's in your best interest to realize that is not a left or right thing, it's not a Democrat or Republican thing," he said. "It's a workers thing... that's the reason why I think I was invited today to speak on their behalf, and you should listen because we do represent your constituents as well."

