OAN allows Trump-loving host to solicit donations on air for nonprofit paying for Arizona 'audit' she's also covering

One America News host Christina Bobb has asked viewers nearly 150 times on air to donate to her nonprofit group that's funding bogus election "audits," according to a new analysis.

The watchdog Media Matters for America found the right-wing partisan network allowed Bobb, who served in the Department of Homeland Security before working on Donald Trump's post-election legal team, to solicit donations on air from the Arizona election "audit" that she is covering in a reporter-style role, reported The Daily Beast.

"According to research conducted by Media Matters' Bobby Lewis, provided exclusively to The Daily Beast, Bobb has promoted her nonprofit group Voice & Votes in 22 individual segments between May 30 and June 28, calling on viewers to donate to the organization to fund the audits," the website reported. "Those segments, meanwhile, were aired by OAN a total of 148 times."



Bobb co-founded Voices & Votes with OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion, who went with Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up conspiracy theories against Joe Biden, and the group has spent more than $150,000 on the highly questionable process in Arizona and solicited additional donations to bring Republican officials from other states to observe and replicate that "audit" back home.

"According to Media Matters, at least three of Bobb's on-air fundraising segments were introduced by OAN anchors as reporting updates on the Arizona audit," The Daily Beast reported. "However, the minute-long packages contained no real news and instead featured only Bobb arguing why viewers needed to donate to her group."

The analysis shows Bobb has drawn about $1,000 to her group each time she solicits donations on air from the network's audience, which is comprised mostly of senior citizens.