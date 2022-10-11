‘FBI doesn’t play’: Morning Joe says Trump lawyers finding out the hard way that rules apply to them

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted former President Donald Trump's attorneys for thinking they can get away with lying to investigators and judges.

Trump attorney Christina Bobb has spoken to federal investigators about a certification statement she signed in June that the FBI later determined was false, and the "Morning Joe" host reacted to reports that she named two other attorneys for the former president who were involved in the matter.

"You mean pointed at them," Scarborough said.

Bobb signed a letter attesting that all of the classified materials Trump took to Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the National Archives, but court documents show the FBI later determined her signed statement was false, and she told investigators last week that she was told to sign the document by attorney Evan Corcoran.

"Here's the thing," Scarborough said. "These people have seen, I'm dead serious here, they have seen Donald Trump lie, get away with lying when Trump knew he was lying, they knew he was lying. Oh, they can get away with it. Anybody who's ever been an attorney, though, should understand that what works outside of the courtroom does not work inside of the courtroom."

"The FBI doesn't play, federal judges don't play and I'm just, I'm really surprised at the number of lawyers who didn't understand that," Scarborough added. "They're getting in trouble now."

Bobb, a former host on One America News, took steps to insulate herself from potential criminal liability, according to the reporter who broke the news that she had spoken to investigators.

"One thing that's interesting, according to our sources who had spoken to Christina Bobb about her testimony, is that she appeared to know something was up because Evan Corcoran claimed he did the diligent search and drafted the letter that he didn't sign," said NBC News correspondent Marc Caputo. "She insisted to have a disclaimer saying based on the information that has been provided to me, a diligent search has been performed and you have all the records. That wound up not being true. There's evidence she knew something was going on, and as folks have responded on Twitter, as we broke the story, MAGA not only stands for 'make America great again,' but in this context it stands for 'make attorneys get attorneys.' She has a lawyer, I mean, right? She has a lawyer."

"So Christina Bobb has a lawyer, John Lauro out of Tampa, very good lawyer, friend of Pam Bondi's, the former attorney general for the state of Florida," Caputo added. "Evan Corcoran, according to our sources, is going to need to lawyer up, and right now he's still of counsel on this case, but as folks have pointed out, you can't represent a client and be a material witness against him. That's a matter of time. Boris Epshteyn, who helped assemble this team in June of this year, he had his phone recently seized and had a subpoena served on him. So if you have that happen, you have to have a lawyer. We don't know who else has been kind of opened up in this. As was said earlier, Christina Bobb went willingly and completely, gave her testimony freely and willingly. She doesn't want to be the fall guy or fall gal, according to the people who know him."



