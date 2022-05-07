Legal expert slams Clarence Thomas for complaining about being 'bullied'
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. - Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former U.S Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman all but rolled his eyes while ridiculing comments made by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at a legal conference this week where he whined about a leaked first draft opinion from colleague Sam Alito that would overturn Roe v Wade after almost 50 years.

On Friday NBC reported that the conservative Thomas told the audience at a judicial conference in Atlanta as a society, "we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like. We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that."

Asked about the jurist's comments, Litman has little good to say about the justice who is being scrutinized over his wife's part in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

"What is your reaction to these comments by Justice Thomas?" host Witt asked.

"Alex, I mean, the irony is so thick you wonder if it's maybe a Clarence Thomas impersonator," Litman shot back. "Among other things, this is a guy who has spent a lifetime trying to take a battering ram to all the supreme court major precedents."

"He's now saying people don't respect the law enough?" Litman scoffed. "That's even leaving aside all the controversies he has engendered as has his wife."

"It's just, you know, remarkable," he continued. "He really is leading with his chin, let me put it that way."

Asked about Alito's first draft, Litman bluntly stated, "It's really impoverished."

Watch below:

MSNBC 05 07 2022 12 35 25 youtu.be

