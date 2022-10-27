Clarence Thomas had lunch with Ron DeSantis one day before abortion rights struck down: emails
U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for lunch over the summer, according to newly obtained emails.

The messages, which were obtained by American Oversight under the state's open records law, show Thomas' assistant coordinating details of the June 23, 2021, lunch at the Supreme Court with four of the justice's clerks, which adds new details to their relationship.

A previous batch of emails obtained by the government watchdog that included correspondence from Ginni Thomas suggested the justice had been in touch with DeSantis around that same time, and the new messages show they met for lunch the day before the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned abortion rights.

The justice's assistant Shean Kelly Makel reached out to DeSantis' office on April 8 to share the biographies of four Thomas clerks for the governor to review for possible jobs, and they made plans on May 20 for the lunch, although it's not clear what they discussed there.

"Justice Thomas will attend the June 23rd luncheon with Governor DeSantis and the Justice's four law clerks," Makel wrote on May 20. "Do you think that the Governor would mind coming to the Supreme Court for lunch? Technically we are still closed to the public but the clerks can order lunch from a local restaurant. Or they can dine at Capital Grille. Please let me know."

"The Justice and his law clerks will dine in the Natalie Rehnquist Dining Room from 12:00 -2:00 p.m.," Makel added on June 1. "Would the Governor arrive with his security detail? If so, I would need his contact info for the security team here at the Court. I will let them handle the logistics on arriving to the Court, parking and, etc. Does the Governor have any food allergies? Or a restricted diet?"

