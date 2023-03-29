GOP Rep. Clay Higgins: 'There is no such thing as gun violence'

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) responded to the recent shooting at a Nashville Christian school by declaring there was "no such thing as gun violence."

At a House Oversight hearing on Wednesday, Higgins blasted his Democratic colleagues who blamed the shooting on guns.

"I'd like to address something that seems to be a repeated talking point of my Democrat colleagues now regarding gun violence and gun violence being the number one cause of death of children in America today," he said. "You'll hear that a lot. Let me correct both."

"There's no such thing as gun violence," the lawmaker insisted. "There's only human violence. It's intellectually unsound to state otherwise."

Higgins also connected the issue to legalized abortion.

"CDC numbers, 620,327 legally induced abortions in America in 2020," he noted. "That same year, tragically, 4,357 children died from firearm accidental discharge, suicide, and homicides."

The Louisiana Republican said that he had lost a daughter in the 1990s and was unsure how he survived the trauma.

"And I don't appreciate my Democrat colleagues constantly lying to the American people, referring to gun violence as if it's not driven by human violence, and ignoring the fact that America has allowed millions upon millions of children to be killed in the womb," he said.

Watch the video below or at this link.