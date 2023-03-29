'What a disgrace!' Jamie Raskin torches Republicans for treating J6 rioters as 'heroes'
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Wednesday lit into his Republican colleagues who visited jailed January 6th rioters in prison.

While discussing Republicans' complaints about Washington D.C.'s handling of violent crime, Raskin torched them for their hypocrisy in lauding the same people who launched a violent assault on the United States Capitol in the name of former President Donald Trump.

"The very same members who have come together today to denounce crime in Washington and the response of the D.C. government that they know very little about are, astonishingly, many of the same members who visited violent criminals in the D.C. jail and praised them as if they were heroes and political prisoners like Nelson Mandela or Alexei Navalny," he said. "What an obscenity and what a disgraced to this institution!"

Raskin's attack on Republicans comes just days after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) visited many people locked up for their role in violently storming the Capitol two years ago.

Raskin has become a reliable thorn in the side of Republicans during hearings, as on Tuesday he reeled off a blistering tirade against former President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic during a hearing that Republicans had hoped would highlight the damage the school closures had done during COVID-19.

