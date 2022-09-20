GOP's Clay Higgins claims to have voluminous proof that Trump supporters didn't carry out Jan. 6

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) on Tuesday questioned the need to reform the Electoral Count Act and insisted he knew who was actually responsible for violence on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers have proposed a variety of remedies to legislation governing the process for deciding presidential elections, after Donald Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden's win, but Higgins told The Raw Story that would be "ill-advised."

"The ceremony on Jan. 6 has been largely misrepresented by the left and the media that they control," Higgins told the Raw Story. "So just as I was being very hesitant to change any molecule of ink on the Constitution, I'm also very conservative when it comes to changing the well-established traditions and ceremonies of our governmental procedure of transition of power of our republic."



Higgins, who voted against certification of Biden's win, also vowed to expose the real perpetrators of the violence seen during the insurrection, which has led to the arrests of hundreds of Trump supporters and a House investigation of the former president's role.

"We should have heavy investigations, and we will, on what actually happened on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 -- the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth and the sixth," Higgins said, "and the involvement of actors that have not yet been held to account, and that's precisely what we're going to do. Some of us have very thick files on what actually happened on Jan. 6, and many of my colleagues across the aisle are not going to like it when we reveal it, but we will."

However, Higgins declined to identify anyone by name because he said the investigation was too complex.

"There's a whole cabal, understand?" he said. "It'd take me an hour and a half to run it through. I have a file four inches thick in my office on my investigations into Jan. 6 and prior. It was horrible what they did, how they did it and the injury they brought upon America. It's going to be addressed, it's going to be revealed. It's going to be addressed, very likely people are going to go to jail. Some of it's put together, but it's not put together. The dots are not put together."





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo

