Revealed: MAGA lawyer's secret plan to attack college campus voting
Cleta Mitchell (Photo by Pablo Martinez for AFP)

Right-wing attorney Cleta Mitchell, who is best known for her work in trying to help former President Donald Trump throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election, has hatched a new scheme to help tilt elections in Republicans' favor.

The Washington Post has obtained a leaked presentation Mitchell made outlining her plan to limit college students' access to voting on campus, which would potentially cut off a significant source of votes for Democratic candidates.

Additionally, leaked audio obtained by the Post shows Mitchell decrying how easy it is for young college students to vote.

"They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed," she complained.

The recording also showed that she hoped to be able to limit early voting in Virginia this year on the grounds that Republicans supposedly don't have enough resources to monitor for "fraudulent" voting for 45 days.

That said, writes the Post, it was primarily the prospect of college students voting that drew Mitchell's ire during her presentation.

"In her presentation in Nashville, Mitchell focused on campus voting in five states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia and Wisconsin — all of which are home to enormous public universities with large in-state student populations," the paper writes. "Mitchell also targeted the preregistration of students, an apparent reference to the practice in some states of allowing 17-year-olds to register ahead of their 18th birthdays so they can vote as soon as they are eligible."

