CNN brutally flattens 'craven' conservatives who are kissing Trump's ring after criticizing him before

With the use of film clips on Friday morning, CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar criticzed Republicans who once showed an element of courage by criticizing Donald Trump and his actions, but are now back to "kissing his ring" after he left office.

Initially focusing on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who just made a pilgrimage to Bedminster to meet with the ex-president and reportedly plan strategy, the hosts called out the conservatives as "craven" opportunists.

After showing a clip of McCarthy denouncing Trump on the House floor after the Jan. 6th insurrection, Berman wryly noted, "Just two weeks after that he met with Donald Trump and yesterday he did the same. Now sources tell CNN that McCarthy did not speak about the Capitol riot or about the House select committee investigating the event, but frankly that's a little hard to believe. and if it wasn't discussed verbally it might have been communicated in the unspoken language that they use: the language of love."

Co-host Brianna Keilar saved her digs for former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who, in a recent interview with CNBC, professed he had no idea what was going on while he was a key member of the Trump administration and the ex-president was creating tremendous controversy by claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him.

With Mnuchin stating, "Well, let me just say, I was very, very involved in the campaign in 2016 and I traveled with the president across the country and was integrally involved in everything. in 2020, I wasn't able to participate in the campaign and I obviously was focused on a massive amount of work in COVID. So, I'm really just watching this from the outside," CNN's Keilar smirked, "Yeah, because apparently you have to be heavily involved in a presidential campaign to miss the extensive reporting and the dozens of court cases that have failed to unearth this evidence of widespread election fraud."

"How about Steve Mnuchin there, there was an election? Wait? There was what? What happened" co-host Berman sarcastically chimed in.

Watch below:



