CNN unearths video of GOPers predicting pro-Trump chaos and then supporting him anyway

CNN host Brianna Keilar on Monday unearthed multiple clips of top Republicans warning that a Donald Trump presidency would lead to chaos and violence before they decided to support him.

"There are people who warned over and over that electing Donald Trump would be bad for America," Keilar explained. "There are even people who predicted this moment in American history that we now find ourselves in. These people are Republicans."

The host then played clips of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (SC), Sen. Rand Paul (KY), Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC), White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Mike Lee (UT), former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (UT), Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) and Sen. Marco Rubio (FL).

All of the officials and former officials agreed that the country would be better off without Trump as president.

"All of those Republicans went on to broadly support or work for Donald Trump's administration, ignoring his nods to extremists, acting like they didn't see his tweets, playing whataboutism with liberals instead of acknowledging the uniquely troubling nature of President Trump," Keilar reported. "And all of that emboldened him to fulfill the very prediction of the Republicans who sounded the alarm on Donald Trump and then pretended for years that it wasn't going off."

"Now they will have to live with themselves knowing that before they were sycophants, they were psychics," she concluded.

Watch the video below from CNN.