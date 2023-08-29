Far-right lawmaker wants to defund Fani Willis: 'I don't want to have to draw my rifle'

A far-right Georgia lawmaker on Tuesday suggested that although he’d prefer to resolve differences with his political adversaries peacefully, he won’t rule out violence against those behind what he described as “Nazism.”

Georgia state Senator Colton Moore during an appearance on former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s “The War Room” suggested that defunding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is among his top priorities.

“I was talking to one of my fellow senators today, I said, 'when was the last time you spent a million dollars on anything?'” Moore said in an apparent reference to state Sen. Shawn Still, who was among 18 co-defendants along with former President Donald Trump who were indicted earlier this month on allegations they tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“I was like, we got a fellow senator gonna spend a million dollars in defense of himself. But it's just like Nazi Germany. I mean, they want to call us the Nazis and their actions are Nazism.

"I mean, first they go after your enemies,” Moore added in a apparent reference to poem “First They Came,” “and you don't say anything because they're your enemies and that's exactly where the governor is right now. He looks at Donald Trump as an enemy. so he's like, ‘I'm not gonna say anything, right.’"

“Then they come after your friends. I've got a friend who's being indicted. Many friends, guess what? I'm seeing what they're doing to my enemies and I'm trying to speak out for my friends, but my other senators are so reluctant. They're, they're like, ‘oh, no, I mean, I don't want to be charged for obstruction of justice if I move out here say anything.'"

“The folks up in your, in your district that you represent. What, what are they telling you?” Bannon asked.

“Oh, I mean, they couldn't be more excited about this fight that I've, that I've pushed out. I mean, they don't want, they just sweat every day for those tax dollars,” Moore said.

“They see what's going on, they're scared for themselves. I mean, my goodness, how many people in my district question that election? I mean, and now that we've got 19 people who are facing the rest of their life in prison because they spoke out against an election.

Moore said during a recent conversation with a fellow state senator they discussed “taking action right now because if we don't, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets.”

“Do you want a civil war? I don't want a civil war. I don't want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so, and the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars."

“And hopefully Representative Jordan and Representative Biggs will follow suit in congress and strip her of her federal dollars too because she is not upholding her oath to the constitution.”