Committee to Protect Journalists calls for investigation after newspaper raid
The first edition of the Marion County Record since its newsroom in central Kansas was raided by police. - Katie Moore/Kansas City Star/TNS

The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling for an investigation into the raid at the Marion County Record, the Kansas newspaper at the center of a sharply criticized police investigation. CPJ’s U.S. program coordinator Katherine Jacobsen said the search and seizure of items that unfolded at the newspaper’s office on Aug. 11 was a violation of state and federal laws that protect journalists. CPJ is an international nonprofit that promotes press freedom and works to defend journalists against repression across the globe. She said there needs to be a “thorough investigation” into why the Mar...