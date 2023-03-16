'Everyone knows it’s a sham': Trump spokesman attacks 'Soros-backed' Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump's spokesman released a statement on Thursday evening attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid reports that he is likely to indict the former president soon.

"President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear," wrote Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. "From Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Mueller Hoax, to Impeachment Hoaxes 1 and 2, and even the Unlawful Mar-a-Lago Raid, Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected – and they’ve failed every time. Now Democrats are at it again, pushing the 'Nuclear Button' and attacking a President because of a disgraced extortionist. This is happening because President Trump is leading in the polls by a large margin against both Democrats and Republicans, and there’s never been anything so blatant in American political history."

"The latest Witch-Hunt is being brought on by George Soros-backed Radical Left Democrat prosecutor Alvin Bragg," Cheung continued. "Bragg has made political donations to fellow Radical Democrats like Raphael Warnock, and now Bragg is making a political donation of a different kind to Joe Biden. Everyone knows it’s a sham. In fact, the Department of Justice stocked the DA’s office with top people from DC to help 'Get Trump' at a local level."

Cheung concluded by proclaiming that "Americans will not tolerate Radical Left Democrats turning our justice system into an injustice system to influence a presidential election, which is all they want to do."

Bragg is expected to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business records over the $130,000 hush payment his former attorney Michael Cohen helped facilitate between himself and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He is currently facing a number of other criminal investigations, including an election probe by Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, and a pair of Justice Department probes overseen by special counsel Jack Smith.

