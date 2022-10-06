Trump picks up new lawyers with deep ties to Florida GOP

Donald Trump has picked up new lawyers in his fight over the classified documents he stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president's newly hired lawyer Chris Kise has joined the Miami-based boutique firm Continental, which has deep ties to Florida's Republican Party and describes its mission as a bulwark against “woke cancel culture,” reported NBC News.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to represent conservatives who were shunned by Big Law,” said attorney Jesus M. Suarez. “The fact that there’s a segment of the legal establishment that won’t represent a former president of the United States because they disagree with his political views is antithetical to the practice of law.”

Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the special master's review of the documents seized at his private residence, and Kise was joined in the filing by Lazaro P. Fields, a Continental lawyer and former assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Florida.

READ MORE: Oath Keeper's defense may have backfired as prosecutors say it opens door to revealing his 'death list'

Suarez is a former chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association and was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to a judicial nominating commission.

Other attorneys at the firm include Carlos Trujillo, a former Florida House member and Trump’s ambassador to the Organization of American States; Richard Corcoran, also a former Florida House member and DeSantis’ former state education commissioner, and Paul Hawkes, a former Florida First District Court of Appeal judge in Tallahassee.

Trump petitioned the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a special master’s review of the documents. Joining Kise and other Trump lawyers on the filing was one of Continental’s attorneys, Lazaro P. Fields, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Florida.

Continental's other attorneys include Carlos Trujillo, Trump’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States, who served in the Florida House; Richard Corcoran, DeSantis’ former state education commissioner and a past state House speaker; Paul Hawkes, a former Florida First District Court of Appeal judge in Tallahassee; and Jesus M. Suarez, a former chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association and a DeSantis appointee on a judicial nominating commission.

Kise is a former solicitor general for Florida and previously served as an attorney on the gubernatorial transition teams for DeSantis and Rick Scott, who's now a U.S. senator.