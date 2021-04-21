Ohio cops chant 'blue lives matter' after colleague shoots and kills teenage girl

Crowds are growing in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday night after police shot and killed a teenager who called them for help.
Ma'Khia Bryant is the name of the unarmed girl who was in an altercation with another kid in her foster care home when she quickly rushed to call the police for help saying a woman had a knife. She hung up and rushed back outside, said her aunt.
Outside of the scene, a small group of people stood. Police tape was stretched around a home with the officers standing behind it. That was when the officers behind the tape told the group, largely people of color, "blue lives matter."
"Paula Bryant tells me her 16-year-old daughter Ma'Khia Bryant was an honor roll student and a sweet child," said reporter Lacy Crisp.
