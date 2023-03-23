Jan. 6 investigation at 'crossroads' as Trump attorney set to testify on Pence subpoena

Special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump is said to be at a "crossroads" ahead of attorney Robert Corcoran's testimony on a subpoena for former Vice President Mike Pence.
CBS correspondent Robert Costa first reported the news.
"Two sources tell CBS today is likely a crossroads in the Jan. 6 special counsel investigation, in terms of whether former VP Pence will be forced to testify about that day/conversations with Trump," Costa tweeted on Thursday. "That's why Corcoran, Trump's attorney in that case, is there. A hearing on Pence subpoena."
ABC investigative reporter Katherine Faulders confirmed that the hearing was about a subpoena for Pence.
"Corcoran at court today for sealed arguments about Pence subpoena challenge related to special counsel investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election," she wrote.
Pence has previously asked a judge to block the special counsel's subpoena.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that Corcoran, an attorney for Trump, must testify and turn over documents.