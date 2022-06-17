‘It’s a war’: Cowboys for Trump founder says he will fight to the ‘end’ to throw out New Mexico ballots
Couy Griffin

"Cowboys for Trump" founder Couy Griffin is defiantly refusing to certify the results of New Mexico's primary election in Otero County, where he sits as a commissioner despite his Jan. 6 Capitol trespassing conviction.

"Commissioner Couy Griffin and the other two members of the Otero County Commission are claiming — without evidence, of course — that Dominion voting machines cannot be trusted," CNN's Jake Tapper reporter. "They're echoing former President Trump's conspiracy theories, since disproven, about the 2020 election."

Tapper played a new clip of Griffin discussing his refusal to certify.

"If they want to throw me in jail, if they want to criminally charge me with a felony, I would rather go down with dignity and honor making a sacrifice for the good of my country than try to save myself in this," Griffin said.

"It's a war right now, I feel like," he said of his fight against democracy. "It's like a battle and whenever you're in a battle, and you're engaged, you take it to the end no matter what the personal ramifications may be."

At stake are 7,123 ballots cast in the primary by the citizens of Otero County.

Also on Friday, Griffin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden.

He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $3,000 fine, but was released as he had already spent 20 days in jail in DC after his arrest, The Washington Post reported.

"After his sentencing, Griffin implored reporters to follow up on discredited conspiracy theories about the Capitol’s doors mysteriously opening on Jan. 6, about an Arizona man falsely accused of being an FBI agitator in the crowd, and the possibility that voting machines in New Mexico might be electronically hacked," the newspaper reported. "Instead of taking his case to a jury, Griffin elected a bench trial with McFadden, an appointee of former president Donald Trump. Evidence at his two-day trial showed that Griffin and his videographer climbed over various barricades and barriers, then clambered onto the inauguration stage in front of the Capitol and spent more than an hour speaking through a bullhorn to the surging mob."

