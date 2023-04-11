Louisville mayor rages at his state's gun laws: 'That murder weapon will be back on the street!'

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg on Tuesday took a hammer to laws in his state that he said made it easy for mass shooter Connor Sturgeon to legally purchase a deadly weapon.

During a press conference, Greenberg said that he needed help from state and national legislators to reduce the incidence of gun violence in his city, and he made a special plea to the Kentucky state legislature to give Louisville more autonomy to enact stricter measures to reduce the number of guns in the city.

He also took aim at a provision in his state's law that mandates that the gun that Sturgeon used to murder former coworkers this week would eventually be auctioned off by law enforcement.

"Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off," he said. "Think about that! That murder weapon will be back on the streets under Kentucky's current law!"

Greenberg said that the state legislature should make it legal for the local government to destroy guns that had been seized by police instead of pushing them back out into circulation.

"The laws we have now are enabling violence and murder," he charged. "It's time to change those laws."

