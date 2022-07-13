Morning Joe blasts Trump for turning to 'crackpots and idiots' when no one else would help him
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the six-hour meeting between right-wing conspiracy theorists and White House officials demonstrated how deep in the bottom of the barrel Donald Trump was willing to look for anyone to help him overturn his election loss.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne got into the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, where they presented the former president with a scheme to seize voting machines and other highly dubious measures to undo the election, and the "Morning Joe" host described the event as the opposite of forum shopping for a friendly judge.

"I mean, just facts and evidence all lining up that this was a fair election," Scarborough said. "It's overwhelming, and what's shocking is that the idiots that run these conspiracy websites, basically, those were the type of people that Donald Trump surrounded himself with. Make no mistake, we talk about form shopping for judges as lawyers, you're trying to find the right judge so you're forum shopping."

"Here, Donald Trump was forum shopping to get the right idiots -- idiots, wackos, lunatics, insurrectionists inside the White House, and it was hard, it was hard to find people as freaking crazy as Sidney Powell. It was hard to find somebody as debased morally as Rudy Giuliani."

"It was hard finding these crackpots that were so desperate to be around a president, that they were willing to overthrow the United States government," he added, "but Donald Trump found them."

