Cyber Ninjas CEO accused of trying to hide 1,600 texts sent to indicted Michigan lawyer

Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, is trying to keep secret over 1,600 texts he exchanged with a Michigan lawyer who was recently indicted in a scheme to illegally access voting machines during the 2020 election, AZ Central reported.

Logan and Stefanie Lambert appear to be coordinating to cover up the texts despite multiple court orders to turn them over, the report said.

Logan claims he stopped communicating with "any individual associated with the audit" on New Year's Day 2022. But according to AZ Central, records show he exchanged 1,487 texts after that date with allies of Donald Trump "who took active roles in the Arizona Senate's partisan recount."

Logan, who was hired by the Arizona Senate to oversee the recount, texted Lambert dozens of times nearly every day until months after the recount ended, the report said.

"Logan now claims the public should not see more than half of his exchanges with Lambert. He has redacted 1,631 messages and is attempting to claw back 84 already made public, records show," AZ Central's report stated.

Lambert was indicted by a grand jury in Michigan in July on multiple charges, including "undue possession" of a voting machine.

